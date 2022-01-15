WATCH: Underwater Volcanic Eruption Causes Tsunami In Tonga

A massive underwater volcano erupted in the South Pacific, sending a tsunami towards the island nation of Tonga. The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai first erupted on Friday (January 14) night and then erupted a second time on Saturday, creating a plume of smoke and ash over 12 miles high with a radius of 160 miles.

Tonga's King Tupou VI had to be evacuated from the Royal Palace as the tsunami waves flooded the capital city of Nuku'alofa. In addition to the flooding, Tonga residents had to deal with heavy ash and smoke from the eruption.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu shared a dramatic satellite video of the volcano erupting on Twitter.