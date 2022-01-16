10 Arrested, 55 Kilos Of Heroin Found; Ringleader Compared To Pablo Escobar

By Jason Hall

January 16, 2022

Drug traffickers were arrested along with their heroin. Police arrest drug trafficker with handcuffs. Law and police concept,26 June, International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Photo: Getty Images

A large heroin bust in Spain led to the arrests of 10 individuals and 55 kilograms of the drug taken into custody on Sunday (January 16), including the ringleader, who authorities referred to as "Spain's Pablo Escobar," the Associated Press reports.

Spanish police said the ring was based in the central province of Toledo with sources coming in from the Netherlands and later being distributed to parts of central and western Spain.

Authorities raided eight different properties during the drug bust, which extended through Madrid, Toledo and Cáceres.

Police referred to the ringleader of the scheme as "Spain's Pablo Escobar" of heroin and said he was closely linked to a global drug ring led by a Turkish citizen that transported drugs from Istanbul.

"The main importer of #heroína from Spain was arrested and the organization he led was dismantled.," Spanish national police shared in a translated tweet on Sunday. "55 kg of heroin have been seized, one of the main seizures in recent years. His base of operations was in #Toledo and he acquired the drug in #PaisesBajos."

Authorities began investigating into the drug ring last march, which led to the bust of a large shipment of heroin in December, though police didn't specify the exact date of the arrests.

Pablo Escobar, dubbed as "the King of Cocaine," was the founder and sole leader of the Medeillin Cartel and monopolized the cocaine trade from Colombia into the United States in the 1980s and early 1990s, amassing an estimated net worth of $30 billion prior to his death in 1993.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices