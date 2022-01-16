Identity Of Hostage-Taker At Texas Synagogue Revealed

The FBI has identified the hostage-taker of a Texas synagogue after an hours-long standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

The hostage-taker has been identified as 44-year-old British citizen Malik Faisal Akram, according to CNN. Akram was the lone suspect and is dead. The four hostages were freed safely Saturday night after 11 hours.

The United Kingdom was "aware of the death of a British man in Texas and are in contact with the local authorities," according to an email to CNN from a spokesperson for the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. The spokesperson did not confirm the man was the same man as the hostage-taker.