Watch Jack Antonoff Bring Out His Dad During Bleachers' 'SNL' Debut

Jack Antonoff made sure his Saturday Night Live debut was a memorable one last night (January 15) by bringing out a few special guests, including his dad Rick Antonoff. Jack's band Bleachers performed "How Dare You Want More" off their latest album Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night and were joined by singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger on bass, indie-rocker Claud on keys and the elder Antonoff on guitar.

For their second selection, the band played the album's lead single "Chinatown," which features Bruce Springsteen. Unfortunately, the Boss wasn't in the building, but Jack still thought it was the band's best performance of the song to date.

"thanks for the best night ever. so many people worked so damn hard to get us on that stage tonight safely," he tweeted after the show. "love you all very much. thank you from everyone bleachers ps.. that’s the best chinatown to date"

Bleachers stepped in as the musical guest after Roddy Ricch was forced to cancel due to COVID-19 exposure among members of his team. The episode was hosted by West Side Story star Ariana DeBose and was the first of 2022.

Watch Bleachers perform "How Dare You Want More" and "Chinatown" below.