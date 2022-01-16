WILLOW Caught A Major Vibe During Their Epic ALTer EGO Set
By Emily Lee
January 16, 2022
On Saturday (January 15), rock fans were treated to an epic night of performances at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The show featured a star-studded lineup of alternative rock's biggest artists and bands, including WILLOW, at The Forum in Los Angeles.
WILLOW kicked off their set with their hit song 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,' which was the debut single off their recent album Lately I Feel Everything. When they first released the track, they opened up about the transition into the alt-rock and pop-punk space. "I needed to find the pop-punk sound that worked for me," they said of their creative process for the song. "I needed to kind of figure out all of the varieties of genre mixing with pop-punk that was most authentic to me, and 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' ended up being that perfect mixture that I was looking for."
Following their first song, they then jumped into 'Gaslight' and 'Meet Me @ Our Spot.' They closed out their set with crowd-pleasing renditions of 'Grow' and 'Wait A Minute.'
Definitely caught a vibe watching @OfficialWillow's performance! 🤩🔥 watch now only on @livexlive: https://t.co/mX76zMoHvl #iHeartALT2022 pic.twitter.com/dbEQZHLaJR— iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 16, 2022
WILLOW's stage presence was so electric at ALTer EGO, fans would never know that the 21-year-old deals with stage fright. During a recent interview, they opened up about having to face their fears when they get on stage to perform. "For so long I had a lot of fear," they said. "I felt extremely unsafe in my music career in the past and that feeling of insecurity or unsafety, like I didn't feel protected, which went really deep."
As a result of that fear, WILLOW took a few years away from the music industry. They came back better than ever with Lately I Feel Everything, which debuted last fall. Unlike their previous work, WILLOW's album was influenced by alt-rock, pop-punk, and emo artists they looked up to as a teenager. Many of those artists played alongside them at ALTer EGO.