WILLOW Caught A Major Vibe During Their Epic ALTer EGO Set

On Saturday (January 15), rock fans were treated to an epic night of performances at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. The show featured a star-studded lineup of alternative rock's biggest artists and bands, including WILLOW, at The Forum in Los Angeles.

WILLOW kicked off their set with their hit song 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l,' which was the debut single off their recent album Lately I Feel Everything. When they first released the track, they opened up about the transition into the alt-rock and pop-punk space. "I needed to find the pop-punk sound that worked for me," they said of their creative process for the song. "I needed to kind of figure out all of the varieties of genre mixing with pop-punk that was most authentic to me, and 't r a n s p a r e n t s o u l' ended up being that perfect mixture that I was looking for."

Following their first song, they then jumped into 'Gaslight' and 'Meet Me @ Our Spot.' They closed out their set with crowd-pleasing renditions of 'Grow' and 'Wait A Minute.'