Bastille Unveils The Next Song On 'Wildly-Ambitious' New Album

Bastille is ramping up to release their next album, and the band is giving fans a taste of what to expect with their latest single, “Shut Off The Lights.” Frontman Dan Smith recently took to social media to share a clip of the new song, and fans are loving it.

“Shut Off The Lights” is the latest taste of Give Me The Future, Bastille’s upcoming, “wildly-ambitious” album. The new collection serves as “a tribute to tech times and a glimpse of what could be to come,” Bastille explains. “Exploring both the opportunities of new technology and the dark side of lives lived online, it’s as playful as it is thought-provoking, as dystopian as it is dancefloor-friendly and as electronic as Bastille have ever been.” The album is due out on February 4. Listen to “Shut Off The Lights” here: