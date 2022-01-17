Every Time I Die Announce Breakup After Fight With Singer Keith Buckley

After more than 20 years together, Every Time I Die has called it quits. All the bands members, aside from singer Keith Buckley, shared the news on social media.

"Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one," the statement begins. "There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself."

"Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all way," it continues. "While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished. See you soon. Forever grateful, Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose"

See the statement from guitarist Jordan Buckley (Keith's brother) below.