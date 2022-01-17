Every Time I Die Announce Breakup After Fight With Singer Keith Buckley
By Katrina Nattress
January 18, 2022
After more than 20 years together, Every Time I Die has called it quits. All the bands members, aside from singer Keith Buckley, shared the news on social media.
"Andy, Jordan, Steve and Goose's last show with Every Time I Die was on Dec 11, 2021. While we hoped to come to an agreed upon legal statement that outlined the truth, we were informed today of something planned to be released not mutually agreed upon that consists of inaccuracies and controls a narrative to benefit one," the statement begins. "There has been no direct communication with Keith, because it's either impossible for direct communication with him solely or we've been cut off to any and all communication by him himself."
"Every Time I Die was these 5 members, and we were never budging or accepting any changes. Simply, there is zero truth about the band continuing on with a new singer. Lastly, we wouldn't be where we are today without every single person that's backed the band in any & all way," it continues. "While we're extremely disappointed in how this was played out online in front of you, your support and the memories we have because of you all will always be cherished. See you soon. Forever grateful, Andy, Jordan, Steve & Goose"
See the statement from guitarist Jordan Buckley (Keith's brother) below.
January 17, 2022
The breakup is most likely the result of a public feud the singer had with his bandmates last month. In early December, ETID announced that they were canceling some shows so Keith could focus on his mental health; however, according to the singer, that was not the case.
"while meditating in a side room yesterday I overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time," he tweeted at the time. "I thought they were my biggest supporters. but Jordan had lied. his concern was a cruel trick. their statement is proof."
The band managed to put their differences aside for their last show on December 11, but those differences appear to be too great for them to continue. Keith responded to the breakup announcement by sharing what appears to be an official legal letter of separation on behalf of the other four members, which you can see below.
January 18, 2022