Man Poses As Delivery Worker In Fatal New York City Shooting

Authorities in New York City are searching for a suspect who disguised himself as a delivery worker and killed a man as he opened the door to his apartment. The New York City Police Department released surveillance footage of the man, who was wearing a black jacket and a reflective vest, parking his bike outside of an apartment building in lower Manhattan.

He can be seen entering the building holding a blue bag in one hand and a white bag in another. When he left, he was only carrying the blue bag.

Police said that once inside, the suspect went to the apartment of 30-year-old Davon Venable and shot him multiple times when he opened the door. Venable was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and neck and was pronounced dead.

Officials did not say why Venable was targeted.

The NYPD is offering a $3,500 reward for any information that helps lead to the capture of the suspected gunman.