One Of The Last Photos Of Betty White Has Just Been Shared Online

Monday would have been Betty White's 100th birthday. Unfortunately, the legendary actress passed away on New Year's Eve at the age of 99. It turns out that a few days before her death, a photo was taken of Betty, and to mark her birthday, White's assistant shared that pic on Facebook.

She captioned the post, "Hello Everyone! It’s Kiersten. Betty’s Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty. It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place ❤️"