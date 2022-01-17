Teenage Passenger Sleeping In Stolen Car Texted Real-Time Updates To Police

An Ohio man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a teenager sleeping in the backseat. Police said that two teens went to a car dealership to trade in the vehicle.

While the 17-year-old owner was meeting with a salesperson, his 19-year-old friend decided to take a nap in the backseat of the car. Tiffin Police Chief David W. Pauly said that 31-year-old Justin M. Vaughn hopped in the driver's seat and drove away with the vehicle.

The car's owner was able to track his vehicle as Vaughn sped away. When his friend woke up and realized the car had been stolen, he texted the police and provided real-time updates about the car's location.

Eventually, officers tracked down the vehicle and performed a slow-speed vehicle termination maneuver to force Vaughn off the road.

Vaughn and the teen suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated at the scene. A Seneca County Sheriff's Deputy also sustained a minor hand injury.

Officers took Vaughn into custody and charged him with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing and eluding the police.