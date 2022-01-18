17 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2022

Release Date: June 17, 2022

Official Synopsis: Lightyear is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Release Date: July 8, 2022

Official Synopsis: Little is known about the fourth installment of the Thor franchise, though it's expected to be a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok.

Trailer TBR

Nope

Release Date: July 22, 2022

Official Synopsis: Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun are set to star in Jordan Peele's third horror film.

Trailer TBR

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)