Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor Surprises Fans At Ohio Bar With Game Ball

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor surprised fans at an Ohio bar after their first playoff game win in 31 years.

After Saturday night's (January 15) win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Taylor and punter Kevin Huber stopped to surprise Bengal fans with a game ball.

According to ESPN, Taylor drives past Mt. Lookout Tavern on his way to and from work. The bar is packed with Bengal fans on busy nights, so he decided to bring them a game ball.

In a video taken by someone inside the bar, Taylor gives a short speech before handing off the ball for everyone to hold and take a picture with.

"This is the first of many playoff games we win here. It's a new tradition that we give a game ball to the fans. Pass it around, take selfies, but at the end of the night, this ball stays here at M'L'T's," Taylor shouted.