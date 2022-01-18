Feels Like Yesterday: These Iconic Hit Songs Turn 22 In 2022
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 18, 2022
Each new year brings a sense of nostalgia along with it. For millennials, it's hard to believe that Y2K was 22 years ago. One Twitter user shared:
"Anyone else old enough to remember the Y2K bug we were all worried about 22 years ago? Man those were the good ol days.
Another chimed in:
"Whenever i hear the 90s or 80s, i think of 20-30 years ago. Whenever i hear 2000-2006, i think of 5 years ago. I just can't believe it's 22 years since 2000 and 20 years since 2002."
I refuse to believe that the year 2000 was almost 22 years ago😭— Scenario (@Ca_beni_mir) September 18, 2021
As we age, so do the songs that acted as the soundtrack to our lives at a particular time.
The No. 1 song in USA this week in 2000, 22 years ago. Gosh, I’m old—but oh, so good to be older! #WhatAGirlWants @xtina 💕 pic.twitter.com/tPgUXSFwDc— Miss Cicco ミス チコ (@misscicco) January 17, 2022
In honor of the year 2000 being 22 years ago, check out these hit records that turn 22 in 2022.
"Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" - Aaron Carter
"Who Let The Dogs Out" - Baha Men
"Whoa" - Black Rob
"She Bangs" - Ricky Martin
"Let's Get Married" - Jagged Edge
"No More" - 3LW
"Bag Lady" - Erykah Badu
"Doesn't Really Matter" - Janet Jackson
"Simple Kind Of Life" - No Doubt
"Case Of The Ex" - Mya
"With Arms Wide Open" - Creed
"He Loves U Not" - Dream
"The Bad Touch" = Bloodhound Gang
"Otherside" - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
"Come On Over (All I Want Is You)"
"I Just Wanna Love U" - Jay-Z
"Shake It Fast" - Mystikal
"Maria Maria" - Santana ft. The Product G&B
"Shape Of My Heart" - Backstreet Boys
"Lucky" - Britney Spears
"Forgot About Dre" - Eminem, Dr. Dre
"Thong Song"- Sisqo
"It's Gonna Be Me" - NSYNC
"Last Resort" - Papa Roach
"Country Grammar" - Nelly
"Party Up" - DMX
"Stan" - Eminem
"Say My Name" - Destiny's Child
