Feels Like Yesterday: These Iconic Hit Songs Turn 22 In 2022

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Each new year brings a sense of nostalgia along with it. For millennials, it's hard to believe that Y2K was 22 years ago. One Twitter user shared:

"Anyone else old enough to remember the Y2K bug we were all worried about 22 years ago? Man those were the good ol days.

Another chimed in:

"Whenever i hear the 90s or 80s, i think of 20-30 years ago. Whenever i hear 2000-2006, i think of 5 years ago. I just can't believe it's 22 years since 2000 and 20 years since 2002."

As we age, so do the songs that acted as the soundtrack to our lives at a particular time.

In honor of the year 2000 being 22 years ago, check out these hit records that turn 22 in 2022.

"Aaron's Party (Come Get It)" - Aaron Carter

"Who Let The Dogs Out" - Baha Men

"Whoa" - Black Rob

"She Bangs" - Ricky Martin

"Let's Get Married" - Jagged Edge

"No More" - 3LW

"Bag Lady" - Erykah Badu

"Doesn't Really Matter" - Janet Jackson

"Simple Kind Of Life" - No Doubt

"Case Of The Ex" - Mya

"With Arms Wide Open" - Creed

"He Loves U Not" - Dream

"The Bad Touch" = Bloodhound Gang

"Otherside" - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

"Come On Over (All I Want Is You)"

"I Just Wanna Love U" - Jay-Z

"Shake It Fast" - Mystikal

"Maria Maria" - Santana ft. The Product G&B

"Shape Of My Heart" - Backstreet Boys

"Lucky" - Britney Spears

"Forgot About Dre" - Eminem, Dr. Dre

"Thong Song"- Sisqo

"It's Gonna Be Me" - NSYNC

"Last Resort" - Papa Roach

"Country Grammar" - Nelly

"Party Up" - DMX

"Stan" - Eminem

"Say My Name" - Destiny's Child

Happy 2022!

