Former New York Cop Indicted In Brutal Massacre Of His 78-Year-Old Mother

A former New York City police officer has been indicted in the brutal and horrific killing of his 78-year-old mother. Authorities said that Osvaldo Diaz, 46, attacked his mother with a machete and nearly decapitated her in an attack on February 24, 2021.

"The defendant allegedly attacked his mother with a machete — to the point of near-decapitation," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a press release. "This outburst of violence has devastated the victim's family, which includes her other six children."

Diaz fled the scene of the murder and was on the run for more than a week before he was captured in New Jersey. He was extradited to New York City last week to face charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the murder.

Diaz's attorney, Jose Nieves, said he has requested a psychiatric evaluation for his client ahead of his next court hearing, which is scheduled for February 17.

"I requested the court order a psychiatric evaluation immediately because I have serious concerns about Mr. Diaz's competency to participate in this criminal proceeding," Nieves said.

If convicted, Diaz faces 25 years to life in prison.

Diaz was hired by the NYPD in 2005 and was dismissed three years later. It is unclear why he was fired.