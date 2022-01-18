Here's Why 1 Georgia City Is Among The 50 Best Travel Destinations In 2022

Now that it’s officially 2022, tons of travelers are likely mapping out which cities they want to visit next (if they haven’t started brainstorming already). Although some destinations might be more accessible than others — or travel plans might change because of evolving variants and regulations in response to them — because of COVID-19, there are still plenty of options available. That’s why Travel + Leisure listed the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022.

Savannah, Georgia stands out as one of the best destinations in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. Here’s why it stands out:

“This coastal Georgia city is rightly famous for its atmospheric, moss-draped streets and squares, not to mention its hundreds of years of history. But lately Savannah has been boosted by creativity and innovation outside the sometimes frozen-in-amber Old Town, which means now is a particularly compelling time to visit. Make home base the brand-new Thompson Savannah, a slick 13-story tower with interiors by Studio 11 Design that anchors the still-developing Eastern Wharf neighborhood. Phase one of the 54-acre development, which aims to turn a once-industrial waterfront into a contemporary mixed-use destination, includes hundreds of apartments, fitness trails, access to the Savannah River, and multiple bars and restaurants, including Fleeting, a seasonally driven spot inside the Thompson. At the same time, Savannah's other major waterfront destination has also come into its own. The Plant Riverside District, a stone's throw from Old Town, marked its official grand opening in November 2021, putting a bow on a bustling JW Marriott hotel, countless restaurants and bars, and multiple live performance venues all along a rebuilt waterfront. Not that all the action is along the river: The ever-evolving Starland District, a short drive from Johnson Square, has its share of hangouts including Starland Yard, a food truck park that's also home to the excellent Pizzeria Vittoria Napoletana; Two Tides Brewing Company, which pours hazy ales and delicious sours in a super-cool taproom; and Troupial, a Venezuelan cafe. You'll also want to pack Wildsam Savannah, a newly released field guide that helps visitors understand the layers of history (and the contemporary politics) that are fueling the latest renaissance in Savannah.”

See the full list here.