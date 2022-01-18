Here's Why Michigan Is Among The 50 Best Places To Travel In 2022

Now that it’s officially 2022, tons of travelers are likely mapping out which cities they want to visit next (if they haven’t started brainstorming already). Although some destinations might be more accessible than others — or travel plans might change because of evolving variants and regulations in response to them — because of COVID-19, there are still plenty of options available. That’s why Travel + Leisure listed the 50 Best Places to Travel in 2022.

Southwest Michigan stands out among the best destinations in the world, according to Travel + Leisure. Here’s why:

“Beaches with ocean-like views were once the main draw to Michigan's southwest coast, but new high-style accommodations and hyper-local experiences are giving us more reasons to go. Where to stay with so many options? Consider the cool new motel-turned-boutique Lake Shore Resort in Saugatuck; The Fields glamping retreat with new spa tents in South Haven; the revamped, modern Harbor Grand Hotel in New Buffalo; or anywhere along the coast with high-touch Bluefish Vacation Rentals, which has killer lakefront homes now stocked with handmade local goods. Hop on the new pedestrian/bike trail in Union Pier, and definitely shop two new woman-owned standouts: the beautifully curated Haven and Ariane Prewitt's AP Cottage, scheduled to open this spring. Women are showing off the culinary scene, too, with everything from a special saison ale — winner of the 2021 Great American Beer Festival — at woman-owned Waypost Brewing Co., to new herb-inspired cocktails at James Beard-winning chef Melissa Corey's Penny Royal Café & Provisions, to James Beard nominee Abra Beherns' Granor Farm, where dinners return this year in a new glass-enclosed barn.”

See the full list here.