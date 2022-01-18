Michelle Obama Dancing In B'Day Video Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today

Michelle Obama has always been a mood, and judging by her recent birthday video, the former FLOTUS hasn't missed a beat. On Monday, Mrs. O celebrated her 58th birthday and shared a video of herself dancing along to Stevie Wonder's version of the "Happy Birthday" song, in front of her birthday cake while flashing her iconic smile. The former first lady captioned the precious video:

"Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."