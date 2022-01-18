Michelle Obama Dancing In B'Day Video Is The Cutest Thing You'll See Today
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 18, 2022
Michelle Obama has always been a mood, and judging by her recent birthday video, the former FLOTUS hasn't missed a beat. On Monday, Mrs. O celebrated her 58th birthday and shared a video of herself dancing along to Stevie Wonder's version of the "Happy Birthday" song, in front of her birthday cake while flashing her iconic smile. The former first lady captioned the precious video:
"Here’s to a sweet 58th! Thank you so much for your outpouring of love. Whether you texted, emailed, or posted on social media, every birthday message I received today meant a lot to me. I am so grateful to have so many people cheering me on. Looking forward to seeing what this upcoming year has in store."
Mrs. Obama's husband, and former POTUS, Barack Obama also took to social media to wish his sweetie a happy birthday, sharing a beachside photo of the pair in Hawaii as he kissed her the cheek:
"Happy birthday, Michelle. My love, my partner, my best friend..."
Mr. Obama is never shy when it comes to publicly gushing about his leading lady. Back in October, he celebrated the pair's 29th wedding anniversary with a sweet message to the "Becoming" author, writing:
"Happy anniversary, Miche! Over the past 29 years, I've loved watching the world get to know you not just as a daughter of the South Side, but as a mother, lawyer, executive, author, First Lady, and my best friend. I can’t imagine life without you."
Happy Birthday, Mrs. Obama!