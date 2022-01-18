NLE Choppa Breaks His Silence On Airport Brawl

NLE Choppa is speaking out about the recent altercation he had with an alleged NBA Youngboy fan at a LAX on Monday. In the viral footage of the incident, the 19-year old Top Shotta rapper was making his way through the airport when the Youngboy fan approached him while filming him, asking:

"Are you NLE? I asked you mad times. What? Stop playing with me.”

The scuffled ensued shortly after, as NLE punched the unidentified fan, who shared the footage, claiming

“I beat nle ***. Hey yo. Yeah, I just knocked out NLE Choppa. He’s a ***** ****."