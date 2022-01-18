One In Five Americans Have Been Infected With COVID-19 Since Pandemic Began

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, more than 66.3 million American has been infected with COVID-19, according to the latest data from John Hopkins University. That accounts for 20% of the population. More than 800,000 Americans have died because of COVID-19.

The virus does appear to be slowing down as the U.S. reported a 10% decrease in the average number of new cases over the past week, falling from 766,939 to 684,457.

Last Monday (January 10), the U.S. reported 1.36 million news cases. By the following Monday, the number of new cases fell to 717,000.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that while case numbers are falling, the country has not reached its peak of new cases.

“The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace. The omicron wave started later in other parts of the country, so we shouldn’t expect a national peak in the next coming days. The next few weeks will be tough,” Murthy told CNN’s Jake Tapper over the weekend.