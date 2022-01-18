This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chinese Food In Washington

Chinese food has become comfort food for Americans over the years. There are all kinds of Chinese restaurants, as well, including buffets, traditional dine-in, and spots dedicated to takeout. In fact, there are over 40,000 Chinese restaurants in the United States, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association.

With so many spots to get that delicious cuisine, which one stands out from the rest in Washington? The Daily Meal tracked down the best Chinese eateries in each state, including the Evergreen State. That honor goes to...

Facing East!

This is what writers had to say about this acclaimed restaurant:

"Handheld Taiwanese pork bao — featuring porcine nuggets stuffed into tender buns — are well worth the trip to Bellevue, Washington’s Facing East. The menu at this Seattle-area mainstay also boasts sauteed sliced lamb, twice-cooked beef shank and pumpkin with salted duck egg."