This Restaurant Serves The Most Delicious Chinese Food In Washington
By Zuri Anderson
January 19, 2022
Chinese food has become comfort food for Americans over the years. There are all kinds of Chinese restaurants, as well, including buffets, traditional dine-in, and spots dedicated to takeout. In fact, there are over 40,000 Chinese restaurants in the United States, according to the Chinese American Restaurant Association.
With so many spots to get that delicious cuisine, which one stands out from the rest in Washington? The Daily Meal tracked down the best Chinese eateries in each state, including the Evergreen State. That honor goes to...
This is what writers had to say about this acclaimed restaurant:
"Handheld Taiwanese pork bao — featuring porcine nuggets stuffed into tender buns — are well worth the trip to Bellevue, Washington’s Facing East. The menu at this Seattle-area mainstay also boasts sauteed sliced lamb, twice-cooked beef shank and pumpkin with salted duck egg."
Taking a closer look at their menu, they also offer Shanghai-style braised pork, different kinds of noodle dishes, and rice dishes like pork stew over rice. If you need a drink with that, feel free to grab some milk tea or a smoothie.
Facing East is located at 12736 Bel-Red Rd in Bellevue. They offer curbside pickup only.
Click here to check out other amazing Chinese restaurants across the country.