Two Disney Alums Set To Join 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is set to begin filming its highly anticipated third season any day now. As if fans of the musical series weren't excited enough about the next installment, two Disney Channel alums have just joined the cast.

On Tuesday (January 18), Disney+ made the exciting announcement that High School Music star Corbin Bleu has signed on for a very meta role. Though he played basketball player Chad in the original trilogy, Bleu will be playing himself on the sequel series.

Bleu isn't the only former Disney Channel star joining the ranks of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Hannah Montana star Jason Earles will also feature in the third season as Dewey Wood, the Camp Director of Camp Shallow Lake.

For those who may not know what to expect from season three, here's an official description from Disney: "Season three is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers stage a high-stakes production of Frozen and determine who is 'best in snow." Music from Camp Rock and High School Musical will be featured in addition to Frozen.

Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, and Julia Lester are all set to return to their starring roles on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Though there's no official release date for season three just yet, Disney+ has confirmed that it will be released in 2022.