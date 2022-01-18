Vic Mensa Arrested For Possession Of Mushrooms & LSD At D.C. Airport

Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport over the weekend after border officials say they found illegal drugs in his luggage, including mushrooms and LSD. According to a statement by the customs and borders protection, the "Down On My Luck" rapper arrived at Dulles on a flight from Ghana on Saturday, and when searched by officials, he was allegedly in possession of 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms.