My Chemical Romance, Paramore To Headline 'When We Were Young' Festival
By Dani Medina
January 18, 2022
There's a new music festival heading to Las Vegas and it features the punk rock lineup of our dreams.
My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headliners and other talent includes Avril Lavigne, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World and Pierce the Veil, to name a few.
When We Were Young Festival is scheduled for October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Presale registration starts Tuesday (January 18) and presale tickets go on sale Friday (January 21) at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PT Friday. There are general admission, general admission plus, VIP and VIP cabana tickets available, as well as hotel and ticket packages.
Here's a look at the "When We Were Young" festival lineup:
- My Chemical Romance
- Paramore
- Bring Me The Horizon
- A Day To Remember
- Avril Lavigne
- Bright Eyes
- Jimmy Eat World
- AFI
- The Used
- Alkaline Trio
- Manchester Orchestra
- Dance Gavin Dance
- The All-American Rejects
- Boys Like Girls
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Knocked Loose
- JXDN
- Senses Fail
- Bayside
- Mom Jeans
- Silverstein
- Palaye Royale
- Acceptance
- Story of the Year
- The Starting Line
- Thursday
- Anberlin
- La Dispute
- Armor For Sleep
- We The Kings
- The Wonder Years
- Royal and the Serpent
- Hawthorne Heights
- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
- Taking Back Sunday
- Dashboard Confessional
- Pierce the Veil
- I Prevail
- The Story So Far
- Car Sear Headset
- Motionless in White
- Black Veil Birds
- Ice Nine Kills
- Mayday Parade
- The Maine
- Neck Deep
- Poppy
- Nessa Barrett
- Wolf Alice
- PVRIS
- Saosin
- Atreyu
- Glassjaw
- Lil Huddy
- TV Girl
- 3OH!3
- State Champs
- Four Year Strong
- The Ready Set
- The Garden
- Horrorpops
- Kittie
- Meet Me @ The Altar
- The Linda Lindas
- Prentiss