My Chemical Romance, Paramore To Headline 'When We Were Young' Festival

There's a new music festival heading to Las Vegas and it features the punk rock lineup of our dreams.

My Chemical Romance and Paramore are headliners and other talent includes Avril Lavigne, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World and Pierce the Veil, to name a few.

When We Were Young Festival is scheduled for October 22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Presale registration starts Tuesday (January 18) and presale tickets go on sale Friday (January 21) at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 2 p.m. PT Friday. There are general admission, general admission plus, VIP and VIP cabana tickets available, as well as hotel and ticket packages.