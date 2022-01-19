1 Detroit Restaurant Ranks Among The Top 100 In The U.S.

It’s no surprise that Detroit has tons of great restaurants to choose from, and one of them is among the best in the whole country. Yelp shared its top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2022. The ninth-annual list includes dining options indoors, on patios, and those with takeout and delivery options. Here’s how Yelp did it:

“To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.”

So, which Detroit restaurant makes the list? Here’s the restaurant, how it ranks, and something Yelp says customers should know about it:

No. 62: Grey Ghost

“Named for the spirit of a Prohibition-era rum runner, Grey Ghost is an upscale neighborhood eatery featuring creative dining that’s “committed to the art of butchery” (although seafood and vegetable dishes are also topnotch). At the edge of Brush Park, it’s the perfect spot for a bite or beverage before taking in a baseball game at Comerica Park or a show at the Fox Theatre. Locals love their inventive cocktail and mocktail menus—ask for the rye-based Run for the Money.”

See the rest of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. — and more info about the restaurants above — here.