1 Omaha Restaurant Ranks Among The Top 100 In The U.S.

It’s no surprise that Omaha has tons of great restaurants to choose from, and one of them is among the best in the whole country. Yelp shared its top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2022. The ninth-annual list includes dining options indoors, on patios, and those with takeout and delivery options. Here’s how Yelp did it:

“To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.”

So, which Omaha restaurant made the list? Here’s the restaurant, how it ranks, and something Yelp says customers should know about it:

No. 96: Greek Islands Restaurants

“This family-owned Greek restaurant is a true Omaha gem. Brothers Laki “Bill” and George Sgourakis have been serving up homemade Greek and American cuisine in the Historic Field Club neighborhood for nearly 40 years. With Grecian murals lining the walls and a menu full of Greek classics, this is the place to come for hearty portions, a humble ambiance, and the best gyros in town. The seasonal, rotating lunch specials often feature items not listed on the menu.”

See the rest of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. — and more info about the restaurants above — here.