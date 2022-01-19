17-Year-Old Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend 22 Times Released On Bond

A 17-year-old from Houston, Texas, who is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend 22 times has been released on bond. Frank DeLeon allegedly shot Diamond Alvarez, 16, while she was walking her dog after learning she was romantically involved with another person.

Officials said that DeLeon confronted Alvarez at a park on January 11 and shot her multiple times as she tried to flee. Investigators said that most of the shots hit Alvarez in the back.

DeLeon was taken into custody on Monday (January 17) and charged with murder. Alvarez's mother, Anna Machado, urged the judge to keep DeLeon locked up while he awaits trial.

"He doesn't even deserve a high bond. He executed my daughter," Machado said.

Despite her pleas, and prosecutors presenting evidence that DeLeon was preparing to flee when he was taken into custody, a judge set his bond at $250,000. DeLeon was able to post the hefty sum and was released until his next court hearing.

Authorities said they are looking for two other individuals who were seen getting in and out of a dark-colored vehicle several minutes after the fatal shooting.