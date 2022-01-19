2 Minneapolis Restaurants Rank Among The Top 100 In The U.S.

It’s no surprise that Minneapolis has tons of great restaurants to choose from, and some of them are among the best in the whole country. Yelp shared its top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2022. The ninth-annual list includes dining options indoors, on patios, and those with takeout and delivery options. Here’s how Yelp did it:

“To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.”

So, which Minneapolis restaurants make the list? Here are the restaurants, how they rank, and something Yelp says customers should know about them:

No. 81: Christos Greek Restaurant

“Since 1988, Christos has been a prime destination for authentic Greek cuisine and specialties from the island of Cyprus, served in an open, bright dining room with “genuine Greek hospitality.” Their wide-ranging menu features both traditional and contemporary dishes, including moussaka, souvlaki, calamari, and gyros, along with hard-to-find desserts such as galatopoureko (a custard pie with phyllo dough). Beverage selections include products from 5 Greek wineries.”

No. 100: Naviya’s Thai Brasserie

“One of Twin Cities’ best Thai restaurants, this local gem is beloved for its fresh, modern twist on the classics. Flavor is important in Thai cuisine, and every dish at Naviya’s blends the five Thai tastes—sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and pungent—creating a party for your tastebuds. Standouts include savory stir fries, noodles, and organic wok-charred hot plates with 7 protein options (plant-based, too!). The menu includes a spice “key,” so you can DIY your own heat level. There’s also an extensive beer and wine list, and a kid’s menu for families. In operation since 2004, this Linden Hills eatery is truly a neighborhood staple.”

See the rest of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. — and more info about the restaurants above — here.