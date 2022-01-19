2 South Carolina Restaurants Make List Of Top 100 Restaurants In The U.S.

Everyone has their favorite restaurant they go back to over and over again, but sometimes it's nice to branch out and try something new. Fortunately, there's no shortage of incredible restaurants around the Palmetto State, from affordable to extravagant.

Yelp released its ninth annual Top 100 U.S. restaurants list for 2022 and plenty of amazing eateries snagged a spot on the list, including two restaurants right here in South Carolina. Here's how the list was curated:

"To create Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors."

So which South Carolina restaurants are among the best in the country?

No. 6: Jackrabiit Filly in Charleston

No. 22: LoLA in Charleston

According to Yelp, one of Charleston's favorite food trucks, Short Grain, evolved into what is now Jackrabbit Filly, the truck owners' first brick and mortar location that servers up "heritage driven, new Chinese American" cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes include the Sichuan Hot Karaage, Japanese Fried Chicken, and Pork and Cabbage Dumplings. Jackrabbit Filly is located at 4628 Spruill Avenue in North Charleston. Learn more at their website.

LoLA, also in Charleston, serves up Cajun and Low Country favorites as well as unique specialties like Swamp Water, sweet tea vodka with citrus. Some of the most popular dishes include the Shrimp Po Boy, Crawfish Etoufee, Seafood Gumbo and Jambalaya. LoLA is located at 4830 O'Heare Avenue in North Charleston. Learn more at their website.

Check out Yelp's full list of the Top 100 Restaurants here.