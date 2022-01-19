4 Atlanta Restaurants Rank Among The Top 100 In The U.S.

It’s no surprise that Atlanta has tons of great restaurants to choose from, and some of them are among the best in the whole country. Yelp shared its top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2022. The ninth-annual list includes dining options indoors, on patios, and those with takeout and delivery options. Here’s how Yelp did it:

“To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.”

So, which Atlanta restaurants make the list? Here are the restaurants, how they rank, and something Yelp says customers should know about them:

No. 32: Fia Restaurant

“This warm and welcoming neighborhood restaurant, inspired by rustic Western Mediterranean cooking, is tucked in a newly renovated boutique hotel just north of Atlanta’s famous Buckhead district. Fia specializes in prime meats, seafood, and vegetables infused with regional flavors and cooked on a wood-fired grill by chef and hotel owner Burges Jokhi. Locals flock here for special occasions or a fun date night.”

No. 37: Whiskey Bird

“Whiskey Bird is a neighborhood joint in the posh Morningside area that serves up American classics with an Asian twist. A Crispy Grouper Sandwich with a saltine crust shares the bill of fare with sushi rice cakes, topped with crunchy shrimp or a whole roasted cauliflower. For brunch, try their riff on a Southern staple—the Hong Kong Chicken & Waffles, with mango and strawberries, drizzled with Szechuan peppercorn maple syrup.”

No. 43: Red Phone Booth—Atlanta

“The folks at Red Phone Booth take their cocktails seriously, slinging Prohibition hits like the Sazerac, old fashioned, and boulevardier, served over hand-chipped, filtered ice. To enter, you have to know the secret code—handed out only to members and a few lucky Atlanta hotel concierges—and enter it at an actual, London-style phone booth. From there, you’ll be whisked into a swanky lounge stocked with 180 kinds of whiskey.”

No. 93: The Albert

“Nestled in the oldest suburb in Atlanta, Inman Park, The Albert is a true neighborhood bar where you can get good food, enjoy one of 70 kinds of beer, and hang out with your friends. The decor is pub-like, the staff knows their stuff, and while they may not know your name, they’ll sure act like they do. Plus they do an amazing brunch in a very brunch-y area—standouts include brisket croque madame and challah french toast.”

See the rest of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. — and more info about the restaurants above — here.