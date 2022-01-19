4 Ohio Restaurants Rank Among The Top 100 In The U.S.

It’s no surprise that Ohio has tons of great restaurants to choose from, and some of them are among the best in the whole country. Yelp shared its top 100 U.S. restaurants of 2022. The ninth-annual list includes dining options indoors, on patios, and those with takeout and delivery options. Here’s how Yelp did it:

“To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, we first reached out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, we ranked each by total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.”

So, which Ohio restaurants make the list? Here are the restaurants, how they rank, and something Yelp says customers should know about them:

No. 41: The Sleepy Rooster

“Fine dining meets brunch at this unique restaurant, which focuses on breakfast specialties served into the afternoon. Everything is made from scratch, including biscuits that would make your grandmother jealous. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Institute of Culinary Arts, Chef Craig Fitzgerald sources as many ingredients locally as he can, and uses them to build his own takes on eggs Benedict, pancakes, fritattas, and hash, along with fun lunch items such as a fried-bologna sandwich with onions and mustard.”

No. 45: The Refectory Restaurant

“This classic French restaurant, housed in a charming former church, has a reputation as the place to go for fine dining in Columbus. Chef Richard Blondin, a native of Lyon, France, who studied under Paul Bocuse, creates dishes such as a French country terrine with artichoke and pistachio, or filet mignon in cardamom sauce. The menu changes seasonally, and meals can be ordered individually or as a 5-course tasting menu.”

No. 67: Fireside Pizza

“The name is a double entendre, referring to both the 150-year-old firehouse setting and the wood-stoked pizza oven on site (a Forno Bravo that burns only Ohio oak wood). Customers dine on signature thin-crust, hand tossed pizzas while playing a round of board games and sipping on local craft beers.”

No. 74: The Alcove Restaurant & Lounge

“For a roaring good time in an elegant, renovated eatery, look no further than The Alcove. Established in 1910, this cozy Mount Vernon steakhouse is the ideal place to kick back with a handcrafted drink, prime cut, and entertaining dinner theater. Sultry wood-paneled walls, coffered ceilings dotted with crystal chandeliers, and white tablecloths bedecked with fine china set the stage for one-act plays paired with foie gras, oysters, lobster mac ’n’ cheese, and a variety of beef cuts.”

See the rest of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. — and more info about the restaurants above — here.