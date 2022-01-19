At Least 2 Marines Dead, Several Injured In North Carolina Crash

Authorities are investigating a military vehicle crash with multiple reported casualties outside Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

According to WITN, a five-ton military truck carrying several Marines crashed and rolled over at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210 in Onslow County around 1 p.m. Wednesday (January 19). While authorities have not confirmed the total number of individuals involved in the crash, a source told the news outlet that two Marines were killed and seven others injured. Five more Marines were reportedly "cleared" following the crash as well.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that several of its service members were involved in a rollover crash in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and that there were "multiple casualties" reported.

"We are working closely with Camp Lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident," the tweet read, adding in a follow-up, "We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident."