At Least 2 Marines Dead, Several Injured In North Carolina Crash

By Sarah Tate

January 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a military vehicle crash with multiple reported casualties outside Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

According to WITN, a five-ton military truck carrying several Marines crashed and rolled over at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Highway 210 in Onslow County around 1 p.m. Wednesday (January 19). While authorities have not confirmed the total number of individuals involved in the crash, a source told the news outlet that two Marines were killed and seven others injured. Five more Marines were reportedly "cleared" following the crash as well.

The 2nd Marine Logistics Group confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that several of its service members were involved in a rollover crash in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and that there were "multiple casualties" reported.

"We are working closely with Camp Lejeune and Onslow County officials to gather details regarding this incident," the tweet read, adding in a follow-up, "We can confirm multiple casualties as a result of this incident."

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, including Onslow County officials as well as fire and emergency services from Camp Lejeune. A medical helicopter reportedly arrived on scene as well to transport the injured Marines.

As of 4:30 p.m., no additional information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices