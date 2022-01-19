Can You Guess The Most Popular Anime In Oregon?

Anime is becoming more popular as the years go on.

From classics like Dragon Ball and One Piece to new heavy hitters like Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, more Americans are getting on board this decades-old fandom. Most young Americans even grew up with these series. Netflix, HBOMax, and other streaming services also make anime more accessible to audiences outside of Japan.

As anime continues to be a trending topic online, CenturyLink set out to find out the most-searched anime titles in each state. Using data from multiple sources and Google Trends, researchers say the most popular anime in Oregon is...

One Piece!

Not only do Oregonians enjoy this long-running show, but most of the country always tune in for a new episode. Twenty-five other states were searching up One Piece constantly. Here's what writers had to say:

"Although the ONE PIECE series came out back in 1999, it still managed to be on the minds of half the country from 2020–2021, with half the country’s states searching for it the most. Maybe it was because Netflix started streaming the anime favorite on its streaming service in June of 2020. With a live-action version of the anime in development by Netflix, states will be searching for this series for years to come."

One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they go on high-octane adventures across the seas. People love the wacky comedy, intense fights, and fascinating storylines that's entertained the world since 1999.

If you're curious about which anime dominated in other states, click here to check out the full study.