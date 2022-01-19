Cardi B Will Cover Funeral Costs For Victims Of Fatal Bronx Fire

Cardi B is showing up for hometown in a major way. The Bronx native has offered to pay for the funeral and burial costs of those killed in the building fire that left 17 people dead. The "WAP" rapper told TMZ:

"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

Cardi's generous offer comes less than a week after one of the country's worst residential fires in decades ripped through a New York City apartment building, killing 17 people, including eight children. According to New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, the deadly fire was started by a portable space heater, and the apartment’s front door should have been self-closing, but the doors malfunctioned and stayed fully open, allowing smoke to billow in the stairwells.

Cardi will reportedly cover both funeral and burial expenses and has teamed up with The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to make sure that everyone is covered, and each families needs are met. Mayor Eric Adams spoke about the fatal fire in a news conference, saying:

"This is a horrific, horrific, painful moment for the city of New York. This is going to be one of the worst fires that we have witnessed during modern times."

A city emergency management official says the Red Cross was standing by to register displaced residents and provide immediate housing at hotels.