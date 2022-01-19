Emergency Alert Advised Residents To Be On The Lookout For The Joker's Car

State officials clarified that the Joker is not on the run in Missouri after an errant emergency alert was sent out on Tuesday (January 18) evening. Residents were surprised when they received an alert on their phones from the Missouri Highway Patrol saying: "Gotham City MO purple/green 1978 Dodge 3700GT MO UKIDME."

That purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT was a reference to the car driven by Batman's most famous nemesis in Tim Burton's 1989 Batman, starring Michael Keaton as the Caped Crusader alongside Jack Nicholson, who played the iconic role of the Joker.

Authorities said that the message was meant to be a test of the Blue Alert system, which is used to notify the public when an officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. Instead, a worker inadvertently sent it out to wireless devices throughout the state.

"Today, a routine test of Missouri's Blue Alert system was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. The Patrol regularly tests the Blue Alert system to ensure it works properly when needed. During the test, an option was incorrectly selected, allowing the message to be disseminated to the public. There is no Emergency Alert at this time. The Patrol appreciates the public's understanding and support of the Emergency Alert program," the highway patrol said in a statement.