Hampton Roads Expected To See Significant Amounts Of Snow

Hampton Roads, Virginia is expected to see its last mild day on Wednesday (January 19) as significant snow is expected in the area during the next few days.

WAVY Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports a cold front is making its way over from the Midwest, which is expected to migrate down to Hampton Roads during the late morning or midday hours on Thursday (January 20).

Temperatures are initially expected to reach as high as 50 degrees in the late morning, however, will later fall through Thursday afternoon.

Wheeler forecasted temperatures to drop to the low-mid 30s by the late afternoon into the evening, while metro areas are expected to fall into the mid-upper 30s, with rain changing to a wintry mix during that span.

"I believe this will have a low impact on the region as a lot of it should melt," Wheeler wrote via WAVY.com. "Ground temps are still above freezing. The ground will be wet from the earlier rain. Plus, air temps will be likely be above freezing for (most) of the time. I do think we could have light amounts on some grassy areas, but that’s about it. I’d say there’s a fair amount of agreement on that so far.

"Having said that even rain can slow down the evening commute. If there is any snow then that could distract drivers and lower visibility. Plus, some roads north of the metro could be slick."

Wheeler said some models showed the area drying up as early as Friday (January 21) morning.