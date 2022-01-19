Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In February 2022
By Emily Lee
January 19, 2022
Photo: Warner Bros.
It's hard to believe January is almost over. With February right around the corner, Netflix has revealed all the exciting titles that will be added to its streaming catalog next month. From Despicable Me to The Hangover, there's truly something for everyone. Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2022:
February 1st
- Anaconda (1997)
- Batman Begins (2005)
- Beauty Inside (Season 1)
- Caddyshack (1980)
- Caddyshack 2 (1988)
- Countdown (2019)
- Despicable Me (2010)
- Despicable Me 2 (2013)
- Donnie Brasco (1997)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4)—Netflix Original—
- Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021)—Netflix Original
- New Year’s Eve (2011)
- New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)
- Patsy & Loretta (2019)
- Raising Dion (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- That’s My Boy (2012)
- The Addams Family (1991)
- The Book of Eli (2010)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)
- The Dark Knight (2008)
- The Devil’s Advocate (1997)
- The Exorcist (1973)
- The Foreigner (2017)
- The Hangover (2009)
- The Last Samurai (2003)
- The Lucky One (2012)
- The Negotiator (1998)
- The New Guy (2002)
- The One (2001)
- The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)
- The Other Guys (2010)
- Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).
- Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)
- Warrior (2011)
- Watchmen (2009)
February 2nd
- Dark Desire (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- MeatEater (Season 10 – Part 2)—Netflix Original
- The Tindler Swindler (2022)—Netflix Original
February 3rd
- Finding Ola (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Kid Cosmic (Season 3)—Netflix Original
- Murderville (Season 1)—Netflix Original
February 4th
- Looop Lapeta (2022)—Netflix Original
- Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022)—Netflix Original
February 8th
- Child of Kamiari Month (2021)—Netflix Original
- Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022)—Netflix Original
February 9th
- Catching Killers (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- The Big Shot: Game Show (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- The Kindness of Strangers (2019)
- The Privilege (2022)—Netflix Original
February 10th
- Into the Wind (2022)—Netflix Original
- St. Vincent (2014)
- Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1)—Netflix Original
February 11th
- Anne+ The Film (2022)—Netflix Original
- Bigbug (2022)—Netflix Original
- Inventing Anna (Limited Series)—Netflix Original
- Love and Leashes (2022)—Netflix Original
- Love is Blind (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Love Tactics (2022)—Netflix Original
- Tall Girl 2 (2022)—Netflix Original
- Toy Boy (Season 2)—Netflix Original
February 12th
- Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original
February 14th
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Fishbowl Wives (Season 1)—Netflix Original
February 15th
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Ridley Jones (Season 3)—Netflix Original
February 16th
- Blackhat (2015)
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1)—Netflix Original
- Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Swap Shop (Season 2)N– More reality adventures from the Swap Shop team.
February 17th
- Erax (2022)—Netflix Original
- Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022)—Netflix Original
- Heart Shot (2022)—Netflix Original
- Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022)—Netflix Original
- Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow)—Netflix Original
- Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022)—Netflix Original
February 18th
- Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)—Netflix Original
- Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022)—Netflix Original
- Space Force (Season 2)—Netflix Original
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)—Netflix Original
- The Cuphead Show! (Season 1)—Netflix Original
February 20th
- Don’t Kill Me (2022)—Netflix Original
February 21st
- Halloween (2007)
February 22nd
- Cat Burglar (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022)—Netflix Original
February 23rd
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2)—Netflix Original
- Worst Roommate Ever (2022)—Netflix Original
- UFO (2022)—Netflix Original
February 24th
- Karma’s World Music Videos (2022)—Netflix Original
February 25th
- Back to 15 (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Restless (2022)—Netflix Original
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022)—Netflix Original
- Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)—Netflix Original
February 28th
- My Wonderful Life (2022)—Netflix Original
- Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3)
February 2022 TBD
- Business Proposal (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Juvenile Justice (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1)—Netflix Original
- One Piece: Episode of Alabasta – The Desert Princess and the Pirates (2007)
- One Piece: Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in the Winter, Miracle Cherry Blossom (2008)