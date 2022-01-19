It's hard to believe January is almost over. With February right around the corner, Netflix has revealed all the exciting titles that will be added to its streaming catalog next month. From Despicable Me to The Hangover, there's truly something for everyone. Here's everything coming to Netflix in February 2022:

February 1st

Anaconda (1997)

Batman Begins (2005)

Beauty Inside (Season 1)

Caddyshack (1980)

Caddyshack 2 (1988)

Countdown (2019)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4)—Netflix Original—

Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole (2010)

My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021)—Netflix Original

New Year’s Eve (2011)

New York Prison Break the Seduction of Joyce Mitchell (2017)

Patsy & Loretta (2019)

Raising Dion (Season 2)—Netflix Original

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Addams Family (1991)

The Book of Eli (2010)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Devil’s Advocate (1997)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Hangover (2009)

The Last Samurai (2003)

The Lucky One (2012)

The Negotiator (1998)

The New Guy (2002)

The One (2001)

The Other Boleyn Girl (2008)

The Other Guys (2010)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011).

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Warrior (2011)

Watchmen (2009)

February 2nd

Dark Desire (Season 2)—Netflix Original

MeatEater (Season 10 – Part 2)—Netflix Original

The Tindler Swindler (2022)—Netflix Original

February 3rd

Finding Ola (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Kid Cosmic (Season 3)—Netflix Original

Murderville (Season 1)—Netflix Original

February 4th

Looop Lapeta (2022)—Netflix Original

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Through My Window / A través de mi ventana (2022)—Netflix Original

February 8th

Child of Kamiari Month (2021)—Netflix Original

Love Is Blind: Japan (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original

Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022)—Netflix Original

February 9th

Catching Killers (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Only Jokes Allowed (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Big Shot: Game Show (Season 1)—Netflix Original

The Kindness of Strangers (2019)

The Privilege (2022)—Netflix Original

February 10th

Into the Wind (2022)—Netflix Original

St. Vincent (2014)

Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1)—Netflix Original

February 11th

Anne+ The Film (2022)—Netflix Original

Bigbug (2022)—Netflix Original

Inventing Anna (Limited Series)—Netflix Original

Love and Leashes (2022)—Netflix Original

Love is Blind (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Love Tactics (2022)—Netflix Original

Tall Girl 2 (2022)—Netflix Original

Toy Boy (Season 2)—Netflix Original

February 12th

Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)—Netflix Original

February 14th

Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Fishbowl Wives (Season 1)—Netflix Original

February 15th

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Ridley Jones (Season 3)—Netflix Original

February 16th

Blackhat (2015)

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 1)—Netflix Original

Secrets of Summer / Cielo Grande (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Swap Shop (Season 2)N– More reality adventures from the Swap Shop team.

February 17th

Erax (2022)—Netflix Original

Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022)—Netflix Original

Heart Shot (2022)—Netflix Original

Mo Gilligan: There’s Mo to Life (2022)—Netflix Original

Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Shadow)—Netflix Original

Wu Assassins: Fistful of Vengeance (2022)—Netflix Original

February 18th

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing (2022)—Netflix Original

Rabbids Invasion Special: Mission to Mars (2022)—Netflix Original

Space Force (Season 2)—Netflix Original

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)—Netflix Original

The Cuphead Show! (Season 1)—Netflix Original

February 20th

Don’t Kill Me (2022)—Netflix Original

February 21st

Halloween (2007)

February 22nd

Cat Burglar (Season 1)—Netflix Original

RACE: Bubba Wallace (2022)—Netflix Original

February 23rd

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy (Season 1 – Episode 2)—Netflix Original

Worst Roommate Ever (2022)—Netflix Original

UFO (2022)—Netflix Original

February 24th

Karma’s World Music Videos (2022)—Netflix Original

February 25th

Back to 15 (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1)—Netflix Original

Restless (2022)—Netflix Original

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Homecoming (2022)—Netflix Original

Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1)—Netflix Original

February 28th

My Wonderful Life (2022)—Netflix Original

Two Sentence Horror Stories (Season 3)

February 2022 TBD