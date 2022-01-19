Mac Miller's Famous Friends Honor The Late Star On His 30th Birthday

Mac Miller's spirit still lives on through his family, friends and fans. On Wednesday, many of the late rapper's music colleagues and family members paid tribute to his life, on what would have been his 30th birthday. Friends like Thundercat, Wiz Khalifa and Rapsody penned heartfelt messages to the "Good News" rapper in a virtual birthday card by Rolling Stone, sharing some of their fondest memories and wishes.

Thundercat wrote:

"I hope that on your birthday, the clarity, and places and spaces that you’ve always wanted to go to, see and feel — I hope that you feel that infinitely. I hope that you can see further than you’ve ever seen before. I hope that wherever you are, it’s funny. Gotta be funny. If it isn’t funny, it sucks. On this birthday, I hope that you get everything that you want, everything that you think you want, everything you didn’t want or didn’t ask for…I hope you get all of that. I hope it’s as extreme as it was here. Because it was fun."

Wiz Khalifa shared:

"I miss you, man. Today would have been your 30th birthday, you were gone too soon. I remember our early days back at ID Labs in Pixburgh with E. Dan making legendary music. You were the young homie coming up so fast and representing the Burgh. We’ll never forget you, man. Love you, bro, happy birthday. Love, Wiz"

Mac Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, died of an accidental overdose in September 2018. His mom, Karen Meyers, shared a touching tribute to her son via Instagram with a photo of the two hugging, simply captioned with several heart emojis.