See Where This Washington Spot Ranks Among Sleep-Deprived Cities

Most adults need at least seven hours of sleep per night, according to the CDC, but how much sleep you get may depend on where you live.

Mornings.co.uk used Twitter data to find out which countries are catching the most and least amount of z's. They even broke it down by American cities.

"By extracting tweets containing the hashtags #goodmorning and #goodnight, we were able to estimate average wake-up times and bedtimes for Twitter users around the world and determine how long an average night’s sleep is in each country," according to the website.

One Washington city made it into the Top 5 when it came to the least amount of night owls: Tacoma!

That means more residents in the city go to bed before midnight compared to the rest of the country.

Overall, researchers say North America gets the least amount of shut-eye compared to other continents.

"Within the United States, residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota; New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Burlington, Vermont, get the most sleep. Meanwhile, residents of Detroit, New York, Tampa, Chicago, and Las Vegas sleep the least," analysts added.

