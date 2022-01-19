This New Disney Film Has Broken A Long-held 'Frozen' Record
By Emily Lee
January 19, 2022
Disney's latest hit film Encanto has just made history. One of the songs from the animated family flick, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' is now the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years.
For parents of little kids, especially when Frozen first premiered back in 2013, Encanto has done the impossible—knocked 'Let It Go' out its reigning spot on the charts. 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, surpassed 'Let It Go' as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography, per recent data released from Billboard.
While 'Let It Go' reached the fifth spot on the charts following its release nearly ten years ago, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' now sits in the fourth spot with 29 million streams already under its belt. While 'Let It Go' was a juggernaut solo performed by Idina Menzel, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' features the star-studded ensemble cast of Encanto, including Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz.
Both 'Let It Go' and 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' are rare gems when it comes to music from Disney's animated filmography topping the charts. Only. a handful of other tracks have reached similar heights throughout Disney's film history. The only other songs from animated Disney films to reach a top-five position on the charts are 'A Whole New World' from Aladdin, 'Can You Feel the Love Tonight' from The Lion King, and 'Colors of the Wind' from Pocahontas.
What's your favorite song from an animated Disney film?