This New Disney Film Has Broken A Long-held 'Frozen' Record

Disney's latest hit film Encanto has just made history. One of the songs from the animated family flick, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' is now the highest-charting song from a Disney animated movie in 26 years.

For parents of little kids, especially when Frozen first premiered back in 2013, Encanto has done the impossible—knocked 'Let It Go' out its reigning spot on the charts. 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, surpassed 'Let It Go' as the biggest Billboard Hot 100 hit from Disney's animated filmography, per recent data released from Billboard.

While 'Let It Go' reached the fifth spot on the charts following its release nearly ten years ago, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' now sits in the fourth spot with 29 million streams already under its belt. While 'Let It Go' was a juggernaut solo performed by Idina Menzel, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' features the star-studded ensemble cast of Encanto, including Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz.