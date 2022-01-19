Watch: Atlanta Police Chopper Helps Find Stolen Car With Child Inside

Footage from an Atlanta Police chopper helping officers on the ground capture two suspects was released.

On Monday (January 17), officers were called to the scene where a car was stolen while a one-year-old child was inside.

Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle and called for the Atlanta Police Department Phoenix Air Unit to help keep track of the stolen car.

According to 11 ALIVE, while the suspects ran from the cops, they struck a stop sign and fled the car on foot.

The two split up while fleeing. The driver ran towards 1770 Richmond Circle and the passenger headed towards Jonesboro Road.

A police K-9 helped officers in the search, but it was the Phoenix Air Unit's heat sensing technology that ultimately found the driver hiding in a dumpster under piles of trash, authorities reported.

The driver was arrested, but the passenger has not been taken into custody.

The 1-year-old was not harmed during the carjacking. The suspects dropped the child off at an undisclosed location and the police found him.

The Atlanta Police Department tweeted a video from the chopper with the caption:

"Scary moment! On Jan. 17, 2022, at 5:47 p.m. running car left unattended with toddler in the back seat- taken from midtown. Fortunately, the suspects drop off the baby unharmed nearby. All hands-on deck. 6:05 p.m. driver in custody."