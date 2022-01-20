7 Florida Restaurants Among The 'Top 100' In The Country
By Zuri Anderson
January 20, 2022
Several Florida eateries were ranked among the best American restaurants in a new list. OpenTable, a popular reservation and review site for restaurants, recently released their annual "Top 100 Restaurants in America."
"We analyzed more than 10.5 million reviews from restaurants across America - all submitted by verified OpenTable diners," according to the website. "The result is a selection of spots across the country that constantly serve up creative dishes, unparalleled hospitality, and one-of-a-kind dining experiences for all occasions."
Seven Florida restaurants made the cut, as well, and they're listed below:
Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab (Naples)
This restaurant is nearing a 5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews.
The Boathouse (Lake Buena Vista)
This restaurant has an average 4.5 star rating with over 10,000 reviews.
Savour (Tallahassee)
This restaurant has an average 4.5 star rating with over 820 reviews.
Ocean Prime (Tampa)
This restaurant is nearing a 5-star average rating with nearly 8,000 reviews.
Llama Restaurant (St. Augustine)
This restaurant is nearing a 5-star average rating with over 1,300 reviews.
Eddie V's (Orlando)
This restaurant is nearing a 5-star rating with over 6,000 reviews.
Cafe Longet (Venice, Florida)
This restaurant is nearing a 5-star rating with over 600 reviews.
To check out OpenTable's full list, click here.