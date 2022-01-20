Before hitting play on Charlie Puth's new single, 'Light Switch,' know that this funky, upbeat track will likely be stuck in your head for the rest of the day. Maybe even tomorrow, too. Don't say we didn't warn you.

On Thursday (January 20), Puth released his latest single, which he produced and co-wrote alongside longtime collaborators Jake Torrey and JKash. The song's lyrics detail a frustrating on-again-off-again romance while the clever production even includes the click of a light switch on the chorus.

“You turn me on like a light switch/ When you’re movin’ your body around and around/ Now, I don’t wanna fight this/ You know how to just make me want/ You turn me on like a light switch/ When you’re movin’ your body around and around/ You got me in a tight grip,” Puth sings on the track.

Making this song truly of the moment, Puth documented his songwriting process for 'Light Switch' on TikTok over the course of several months. “On the songwriting level, it was really cool to share this song with the fans while I made it,” he said of this new approach to releasing music. “So [fans] felt like they were involved at the very beginning of the song, like they almost wrote it with me.”