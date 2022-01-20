Chloe Bailey Slams Critics Who Compare Her To Sister Halle

By Kiyonna Anthony

January 20, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Both Chloe and Halle Bailey have seen success in their respective, solo careers. Chloe has been going hard, slaying performances and promoting her single "Have Mercy", while Halle recently wrapped filming of the live action version of the The Little Mermaid in which she stars as Ariel. But like most sisters, the "Ungodly Hour" singers are constantly being compared to each other, and big sister Chloe has had enough.

During an interview for the digital cover of In The Know, the 23-year old singer spoke about the disadvantages of coming into the industry with a sibling, sharing:

“There were no downsides on our side. But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So, that’s the only downside.”

The Grownish stars have been candid about feeling sad during their brief time apart, as Chloe worked on her album and Halle was overseas filming Mermaid, calling it the most difficult time in their lives. In a 2020 interview with Cosmopolitan, Halle shared:

"I say this all the time: I'm not sure what I would do if I was by myself going through this whole thing; whenever individual opportunities come, it's exciting because when one of us wins, the other one does too."

Sister goals, indeed.

