Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6 Months Of Sobriety: 'I'm Happier Than Ever'

Teigen has been candid about her decision to cut out alcohol from her life over the past several years. Her sobriety journey first began in 2017. “Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan of her decision to step back from drinking. “They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning [after drinking a lot]. I knew in my heart it wasn’t right.”

“People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’” she added.

Teigen recommitted to cutting out alcohol again in 2020 and then again in 2021. She marked fifty days sober back in September. She also took time on Thanksgiving to reflect on celebrating her first holiday without alcohol.

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she wrote on Instagram in the fall. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

On her latest update, Teigen received an outpouring of supportive comments from friends. "Tough as nails, my friend," Brooklyn Decker wrote. "6 months is something to celebrate. You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you’re enjoying the ride. That’s something to celebrate," Octavia Spencer added.

John Legend, of course, made sure to leave a thoughtful comment, as well. "So proud of you my love," he told his wife.