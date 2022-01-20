Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6 Months Of Sobriety: 'I'm Happier Than Ever'
By Emily Lee
January 20, 2022
Chrissy Teigen has something to celebrate. The cookbook author hit six months of sobriety this week. She took to Instagram to reflect on her journey so far.
"6 months no alcohol! Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha," Teigen began her celebratory post. "I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years."
"Sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again? I have no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever. It’s pretty cool," she continued. "I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!"
Teigen has been candid about her decision to cut out alcohol from her life over the past several years. Her sobriety journey first began in 2017. “Nobody really brought it up to me,” Teigen told Cosmopolitan of her decision to step back from drinking. “They just assumed that it was OK because I always felt OK the next morning [after drinking a lot]. I knew in my heart it wasn’t right.”
“People think it’s cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there’s more to it. I’ve never once been like, ‘I’m sure glad I had that boozy brunch!’” she added.
Teigen recommitted to cutting out alcohol again in 2020 and then again in 2021. She marked fifty days sober back in September. She also took time on Thanksgiving to reflect on celebrating her first holiday without alcohol.
“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” she wrote on Instagram in the fall. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”
On her latest update, Teigen received an outpouring of supportive comments from friends. "Tough as nails, my friend," Brooklyn Decker wrote. "6 months is something to celebrate. You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you’re enjoying the ride. That’s something to celebrate," Octavia Spencer added.
John Legend, of course, made sure to leave a thoughtful comment, as well. "So proud of you my love," he told his wife.