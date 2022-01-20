Eminem Drops Super Bowl Halftime Trailer With Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & More

It's almost time for the biggest show in sports, and Eminem has blessed fans with a glimpse of what they can look forward during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Thursday, the Marshall Mathers took to Instagram to share the highly anticipated trailer to the upcoming halftime show, which features appearances by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige --- all of whom will be taking the stage together for the first time ever on February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The "Lose Yourself" star posted the trailer to his Instagram page, simply captioned: