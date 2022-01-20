Eminem Drops Super Bowl Halftime Trailer With Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre & More
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 20, 2022
It's almost time for the biggest show in sports, and Eminem has blessed fans with a glimpse of what they can look forward during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show. On Thursday, the Marshall Mathers took to Instagram to share the highly anticipated trailer to the upcoming halftime show, which features appearances by Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige --- all of whom will be taking the stage together for the first time ever on February 13th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
The "Lose Yourself" star posted the trailer to his Instagram page, simply captioned:
"DET LAX #PepsiHalftime@drdre@nbcsports@pepsi@nfl#pepsipartner"
In the trailer, the five music icons are doing their own thing, until they are summoned to come together for the big show by the one and only Dr. Dre. Check out the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show trailer entitled "The Call" below.