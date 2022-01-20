January 6 Committee Asks Ivanka Trump To Provide Voluntarily Testimony

By Bill Galluccio

January 20, 2022

us-POLITICS-trump-departure
Photo: Getty Images

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has reached out to Ivanka Trump and asked her to provide voluntary testimony. In an 11-page letter, Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson detailed the scope of the questions that lawmakers want the former president's daughter to answer.

"We write to request your voluntary cooperation with our investigation on a range of critical topics, including the four specific matters outlined below. We respect your privacy, and our questions will be limited to issues relating to January 6th, the activities that contributed to or influenced events on January 6th, and your role in the White House during that period," Thomspon wrote.

Thompson said that Ms. Trump has first-hand knowledge about Donald Trump's actions before, during, and after his supporters stormed the Capitol Building during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. They also want to know whether or not Trump ordered officials to call in the National Guard to help quell the violence.

It is unclear if Ivanka will comply with the request or if the committee will file a subpoena to force her to testify.

The request comes one day after the Supreme Court ruled against the former president in his lawsuit to block the National Archives from turning over a trove of documents to the committee.

