Jeannie Mai Reveals The Name Of Her And Jeezy's First Child
By Kiyonna Anthony
January 20, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Jeannie Mai is still in new mom bliss, just weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Jeezy. On Thursday, The Real host revealed the name of her bundle of joy, Monaco, in a video on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, sharing:
"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us. What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."
While giving a tour of her newborn's nursery room, Jeannie pointed to the wall where Monaco's name is printed, adding:
"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here."
Jeannie announced the arrival of her first child with husband Jeezy in a sweet Instagram post, sharing:
“I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here."
Mai Jenkins' co-hosts on The Real also spoke about baby Monaco's name, with Adrienne Bailon sharing :
"Three years ago, Jeezy and Jeannie were talking on a bridge in France, talking about what it meant to do life together. Here they decided to grow and raise a family together. Hence, they named their child after the city that changed their lives forever: Monaco Mai Jenkins."
Jeannie and Jeezy have yet to reveal the sex of their new bundle of joy. Congrats to the happy couple!