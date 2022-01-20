Jeannie Mai Reveals The Name Of Her And Jeezy's First Child

Jeannie Mai is still in new mom bliss, just weeks after welcoming her first child with husband Jeezy. On Thursday, The Real host revealed the name of her bundle of joy, Monaco, in a video on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, sharing:

"I thought Baby J's name should be a J name because obviously Jeannie and Jeezy, makes sense, but that wasn't the name that came to us. What really came to us was how baby J came to fruition for us when we were dating."

While giving a tour of her newborn's nursery room, Jeannie pointed to the wall where Monaco's name is printed, adding:

"That's really the theme of the nursery: what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy's life that brought Monaco here."