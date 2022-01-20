Tristan Thompson recently confirmed he fathered a child with another woman while in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian. This is the third time Thompson has been publicly caught cheating on Kardashian. Though the Good American founder has made it work with Thompson in the past, it seems she may really be done with him this time.

"Khloé is really struggling with what's happening with Tristan," a source close to the Kardashian family told People. "This time that he was unfaithful has been much harder than the previous times. She really wants the relationship to work and she has been devastated."

Khloe wanted the "fairytale life with him and she's so upset" over Thompson's latest infidelity. "People around her have never seen her so down and are so thankful she has her mother there who has barely left her side," the source added.

Though Khloe is devastated, Kris Jenner is reportedly encouraging her daughter to keep things civil with Thompson for the sake of their daughter, True. "She's leaning heavily on Kris all of the time. But Kris wants Khloé and Tristan to be in a good place so she's encouraging Khloé to keep the lines of communication open," the insider explained.

Thompson confirmed reports that he fathered a third child in early January, weeks after rumors started swirling about the situation. Once a paternity test proved Thompson was the father of a third child, he publicly apologized to Kardashian. "Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the headache and humiliation I caused you," he wrote on Instagram Story. "You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Kardashian has kept a low profile since the news broke. She is gearing up for her family's new Hulu reality show, however, so it seems likely she will eventually address the cheating scandal.