NFL Files Motion To Dismiss Jon Gruden Lawsuit

The NFL filed a motion Wednesday to dismiss the lawsuit against former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden.

The league said the accusation that the NFL leaked Gruden's offensive emails are "baseless" and "should be dismissed for failure to state a single viable cause of action," according to The Associated Press. The motion to dismiss was fled in Clark County, Nevada.

Gruden said the NFL used a "malicious and orchestrated campaign" to destroy his career when his old emails were leaked. The emails sent from 2011-2018 included misogynistic, homophobic and racist language. The NFL denied leaking the emails and said Gruden had no "expectation of privacy" for the emails.

According to The Associated Press, the NFL said in its motion it wouldn't count as "intentional interference with a contract" even if the NFL had leaked the emails because the league had no obligation to protect the confidentiality of the emails. They had the right to disclose truthful information and could have suspended or terminated Gruden's contract because of the emails.

The NFL's filing says:

“Gruden does not, and cannot, dispute that he wrote the published emails. He does not, and cannot, dispute that he sent those emails to multiple parties. Nor does he claim that they were somehow altered or edited and that the repugnant views espoused in them were not in fact expressed by him. Instead, Gruden filed the instant complaint against the NFL and the commissioner, painting himself as the victim in a fictional story and seeking money through baseless claims against the NFL.”