Post COVID 'Brain Fog' Could Be Caused By 'Abnormalities' In Spinal Fluid

By Bill Galluccio

January 20, 2022

Anxious Senior Man In Pajamas Holds Both Hands Up To Face
Photo: Getty Images

The results of a recent study may provide new clues into what may cause cognitive declines in people who have recovered from COVID-19. A growing number of patients are reporting issues concentrating, thinking clearly, and completing routine tasks months after testing positive for the virus. Scientists have been trying to determine what causes the symptoms, which have been described as "brain fog."

"They manifest as problems remembering recent events, coming up with names or words, staying focused, and issues with holding onto and manipulating information, as well as slowed processing speed," said senior author Joanna Hellmuth, MD, MHS, of the UCSF Memory and Aging Center.

Now, researchers from UC San Francisco and Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, believe they may have an answer.

After analyzing the spinal fluid of volunteers, they found that 77% of the participants who reported suffering from cognitive decline had "anomalies in their cerebrospinal fluid." The spinal fluid was normal in the participants who reported no long-term mental effects since recovering from COVID-19.

"It's possible that the immune system, stimulated by the virus, may be functioning in an unintended pathological way," Hellmuth said. "This would be the case even though the individuals did not have the virus in their bodies."

They noted that those who suffered from cognitive decline were more likely to have risk factors for severe complications from COVID, including diabetes, hypertension, a history of ADHD, anxiety, depression, a history of heavy alcohol or stimulant use, and learning disabilities.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices